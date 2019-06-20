Share:

KIEV - Five political parties could reach the 5 percent barrier to enter Ukraine’s parliament following next month’s elections, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Thursday.

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, Servant of the People party would get 47.5 percent of the votes, Opposition Platform -- For Life would get 11 percent, Batkivshchyna would get 8.7 percent, European Solidarity would get 8.3 percent and Holos party would get 5.3 percent. These are the results of a rolling survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research. Among all respondents surveyed, 44.5 percent say they would definitely vote during the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Servant of the People party’s leader Dmytro Razumkov said in an interview Thursday that he would not exclude the possibility of merging his party with Holos in the new parliament.

The parliamentary elections set on July 21 were originally scheduled for October but were brought forward after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dissolved parliament on May 20.