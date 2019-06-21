Share:

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday has said that free trade agreement with China will be signed in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing CPEC Forum in Islamabad on Friday, the minister said pace of work on Special Economic Zones under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been accelerated. Industrial development is being focused under CPEC with the approach to relocate the Chinese industry in Pakistan, he added.

He urged the private sector to take lead in industrial development, adding that cooperation in industrial sector will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China.

Khusro Bakhtyar said the government is committed to socio-economic development, particularly in the western parts of Pakistan, under CPEC. He said education, health and agriculture will be improved.

He said in infrastructure sector, railways network and development of coastal areas, including Gwadar Port, are being given special importance.