Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, providing much needed respite to the heat stricken people.

Windstorm and rains brought pleasant change in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Experts have forecast more rains coupled with windstorm during the next couple of days.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered rains caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 39 degree Celsius and 26C respectively. High velocity winds and rains disturbed routine life. Windstorm and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness. Windstorm caused felling of tree branches and steamers along important roads. Inundated rainwater on portions of roads and roadsides caused traffic mess on important roads including The Mall, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds and scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Lahore received 38mm rain, Nagerparker 36mm, Muzaffarabad 33mm, Upper Dir 32mm, Kakul 29mm, Noorpur Thal and Mangla 23mm each, Malamjabba 15mm, Islamabad and Garidupatta 11mm each, Kasur 10, Rawalakot 08mm, Okara, Murree, DI Khan, Parachinar and Astore 04mm each, Bannu, Balakot, Attock and Mithi 03mm each, Jhelum and Chillas 02mm each and Gupis 01mm.