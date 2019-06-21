Share:

RAWALPINDI : Separate inquiries have been ordered against two police officers by a superintendent of police for their alleged involvement in corruption and harassing a female complainant sexually, sources said on Thursday.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali has launched inquiry against Station House Officer Police Station Taxila and former SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Tariq Masood Malik on complaints of two citizens, they said.

According to sources, a lady Shehla Bibi appeared before SP Syed Ali in his office and lodged a complaint stating that she had quarrelled with a lady in the town and went to the police station for submitting an application against her.

She said that the SHO Taxila Inspector Qazi Faisal Manzoor took her cell number and later started calling her, asking her to meet him alone. “SHO phoned me and asked me to inform him as my husband leaves home for work because he (SHO) wanted to spend some moments with me at my house,” she alleged. The complainant also presented the voice calls recording to the SP as evidence against the accused.

SP Syed Ali marked the case to SDPO Taxila instructing him to probe the matter and submit his report.

In another case, a Multan-based trader tabled an application before the SP and stated that a police officer Inspector Tariq Masood Khan had taken Rs60,000 as bribe from him some two years ago for registration of a case against his opponent for recovering his amount. The complainant told the SP that Tariq Masood was posted as SI in PS Cannt at that time and later he was promoted to the rank of Inspector. He said that neither Tariq recovered his amount from opponent nor he returned his money he had given as bribe to him. SP, while taking action, ordered an inquiry against the accused police officer.

Talking to The Nation, Inspector Qazi Faisal Manzoor denied the allegation levelled against him by the lady. He said that the lady wanted to register a bogus case against another woman which he refused to chalk on her application. On this, the lady opened a tirade against him and approached SP for inquiry, he said. Inspector Tariq Masood Malik could not be contacted for his comments. SP Syed Ali, during a chat with The Nation, said that the inquiries would be conducted on merit and action would be taken against the police officers if they found guilty in during probe.