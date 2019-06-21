Share:

TEHRAN - An American military surveillance drone has been shot down by Iranian forces while flying over the Strait of Hormuz. The US drone downed on Thursday in the southern part of the country had crossed the Iranian borders, chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said. “Downing of the US drone has a clear message that any foreign intrusion into Iran’s territory would draw a crushing response,” Major General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency. “Borders are our redline, and any enemy violating our borders will not go back unhurt,” said Salami. He added that Iran is not seeking war with any country, but it is fully prepared to confront any aggression. On Thursday, IRGC announced that it downed a US “RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone” when it entered Iran’s airspace in Mobarak Mountain region in southern Hormozgan province. According to BBC, the US military insisted the drone had been over international waters at the time, and condemned what it called an “unprovoked attack” by the IRGC. The US military’s Central Command confirmed that a US Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (BAMS-D) aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while operating in what it said was international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 23:35 GMT on Wednesday (04:05 Iran time on Thursday). “Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false,” spokesman Navy Capt Bill Urban said. “This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace.”