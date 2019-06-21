Share:

KARACHI - A six-member parliamentary delegation of Iran called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday.

The delegation exchanged views with Murad on ways and means to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran. The possibilities of exchanging benefits of each others’ exposure in various sectors like medicine, agriculture and livestock were discussed in full length.

Being led by Ahmad Amir Abadi Farhani, the delegation was comprised of Mohammad basit Darazahi, Mohammad Reza, Seyyed Morteza Khatemi, Mohammad Hosseini, Ali Yousefi, Ahmad Mohammadi. The Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro also attended the meeting.

The CM said that Iran has made headway in development of agriculture and livestock sectors. He added that Sindh was keen to take advantage of Iran’s experience the aforesaid sectors.

Both parties emphasized on launching of bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan and further expansion to other Muslim countries through barter and swap of currencies. This would help to strengthen and improve local economy. They also said that Pakistan should resume the incomplete work of Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline project. The visiting delegation invited the Chief Minister to visit Mashhad which he accepted and promised to visit soon.