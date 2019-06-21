Share:

KARACHI - Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Thursday said Karachi did not need the ‘bribe’ of an additional federal ministry, but it desperately needed its due right of the constitutional status of megacity.

Shakoor said the politicians who have gotten ministries have already compromised on the rights of the megacity and betrayed their voters. He said ignoring this megacity is an injustice and fraud with the Karachiites.

He said the PDP would continue to protest against neglecting Karachi and depriving it of the basic megacity facilities. He said we will protest against fleecing of the voters of Karachi by ruling politicians. He said it is being said that MQM-P is being given one more federal ministry, but there is no one to take care of the basic issues and problems of Karachi.

The PDP President said the city was deprived of proper supply of electricity, water, gas, besides its public transport sector and civic infrastructure are in shambles. He said the citizens of Karachi do not have proper facilities of education, healthcare, jobs and housing also.

He said corruption mafia is pocketing billions of budgetary funds allocated for Karachi. He said the Waderas of rural areas and looters of the urban areas are violating basic rights of people.

“The voters of Karachi sent MQM-P and PTI candidates in assemblies but they are bargaining the city rights for their vested interests. The helpless people of Karachi are left orphaned but they would not stay silent for long to this injustice and stage w protest for their rights,” Shakoor added.