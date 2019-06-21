Share:

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp led his side to Champions League glory last season when they beat Tottenham in Madrid, but the German warns that if the club wants to continue that level of success they have to spend money to do so.

The Champions League success at the start of June helped take away the disappointment of Liverpool failing to win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years as they finished second to Manchester City, despite accumulating a massive 97 points, as it's the first time a side has won more than 90 points and failed to lift the title.

Liverpool's successful season came after a summer which saw the club spend 170 million pounds (around 215 US dollars) on Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, all of who played their parts last season. But speaking in Germany, Klopp said Liverpool have to continue spending to remain competitive.

"Liverpool is an ambitious club and if we didn't spend the same amount of money as others, we wouldn't be able to compete. Everybody's splashing the cash, so we have to do the same," commented Klopp.

He said that even 100 million pounds would not buy much in the current transfer market.

"In today's market, that gets you one center-back. So this bottomless pit of money is enough to buy one player in today's world and that doesn't even cover their wages," he said.

However, despite urging Liverpool to make signings, Klopp admitted that he isn't happy in a game where prices continue to rise astronomically.

"If we reach a point where football is solely about money and not football, then I'm leaving; and I still feel the same way about it," he said.