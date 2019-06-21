Share:

KUALA LUMPUR : A day after the MH17 plane crash inquiry team announced murder charges against four men, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has condemned the decision as “ridiculous”. The three Russians and a Ukrainian are accused of bringing a missile into eastern Ukraine which shot the Malaysian Airlines plane down. All 298 people on board were killed. “From the very beginning it became a political issue on how to accuse Russia of wrongdoing,” Mr Mahathir said. Russian President Vladimir Putin also rejected the findings on Thursday, saying “we believe there is no proof”. However, Malaysia is itself part of the Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT).