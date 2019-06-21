Share:

SIALKOT - A man shot dead his daughter over a suspicion of developing illicit relations with someone in Manzur Colony, Shakargarh city, here on Thursday.

According to local police, 24 years old Noureen was living at her parents’ house after her divorce. Her father Naseer Ahmed had a suspicion that she had developed illicit relations with someone.

Yesterday, Noureen was asleep in her room, when her father shot her dead and fled away. Local police shifted he dead body to Shakargarh THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have arrested accused and have sent him behind bars after registering a case against him. The accused confessed to the crime, said the police. Further investigation was underway.

GIRL KIDNAPPED

Some unknown armed suspects kidnapped Hafsa, daughter of local trader Javaid, near her house in Mohallah Darus Salam, Sambrial City, on Thursday. Police registered a case with no arrest or recovery so far.

SEALED

Special teams of local administration sealed as many as 22 illegal oil and patrol agencies during a crackdown here on Thursday. The administration sealed eight illegal oil and patrol agencies in Daska tehsil and 14 in Sambrial tehsil for selling oil, diesel and petrol illegally.