LAHORE (PR) Punjab Seed Corporation is one of the most important organisations which is providing high quality seed seeds at subsidized rates to the farming community. Its mandatory to provide better environment/work place for employees of Punjab Seed Corporation. So, managing director and consultant should accelerate work regarding construction of new building for seed corporation, Punjab.

Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial directed this in a meeting of Punjab Seed Corporation. Deputy Managing Director Dr Ghazanfar Ali, Director (Admin) Rana Rafat and Consultant briefed minister for agriculture about work progress regarding construction of new building.

The meeting was attended by Director Finance Tariq Mahmood, Director Processing Sarwar Shamsi, Director, Public Relations Shahid Qadir, Deputy Director Finance Hafiz Reward, Deputy Director, Admin Tahir Mehmood.

On the occasion, the performance of Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation, Wahid Akhtar Ansari, was appreciated by minister for agriculture, Punjab for providing good quality and standard seed to the farmers.