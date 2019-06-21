Share:

LAHORE - Former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan Thursday quitted as Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee head.

During a recent meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Mohsin expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the PCB chief. Mohsin Khan said: “I am very thankful to the PCB chairman for honouring me with the opportunity to chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.”

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said: “It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin’s stature and caliber, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mohsin remained the chair of PCB Cricket Committee for eight months with former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and former cricketer and head of women’s selection committee Urooj Mumtaz as its members. During the span, Mohsin headed just three meetings but failed to develop a consensus on any outstanding cricketing issue.

The committee, while not allocated any decision-making power, was handed a wide remit and could meet thrice in a year, or as requirement dictated. It held an advisory role, with the recommendations not binding for the PCB. With Pakistan performing below expectations in the World Cup, the PCB had assigned the committee to oversee the performance of the national coaching staff and the team, expected to lead to an extensive revamp in the coaching setup.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan will now act as chair of the PCB Cricket Committee, which at the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, will carry out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to PCB chairman and BoG for their consideration.