LONDON - Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has revealed that there was a consensus among all the cricket experts that whoever won the toss in Sunday’s blockbuster India Pakistan clash should field first, except for the dissenting voice of Sachin Tendulkar. Sehwag, in a conversation with Shoaib Akhtar for the latter’s YouTube channel, recalled: “From all the people at the ground including Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Sachin Tendulkar etc, every person said that whichever captain wins the toss will choose to field, except for one person and that person was Sachin Tendulkar.” “He [Tendulkar] said that whenever there’s an India vs. Pakistan match you shouldn’t look at anything else, not the weather, not the wickets. It’s a big game and there’s a lot of pressure on both sides, it’s better to do pressure-free batting because even if you make 150 runs, there’s a chance of winning.” Sehwag agreed with Sarfaraz’s call, saying that “any other captain who had won the toss would have also chosen to field as well.”

Upon being asked what his opinion of Sarfaraz was, Sehwag said: “Ever since he has started his captaincy he has indeed increased Pakistan’s percentage of winning. But we need to realize that when the team is playing well then everyone compliments the captain but when they’re not playing well, [the debate on captaincy begins]. Pakistan’s weakness is batting, not captaincy.” he stressed.