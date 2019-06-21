Share:

LAHORE - Members of the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi Division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the committee room of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday and apprised him of problems, development schemes and public welfare initiatives in their constituencies.

The chief minister issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned authorities for solution of problems faced by people and said the PTI government had adopted a holistic approach towards public problems at the district level. “We will provide maximum facilities to people on their doorstep and the standard of healthcare and educational facilities in Rawalpindi division will be further improved,” he said.

The chief minister took notice of a complaint about extortion by a government official in Dina tehsil of Jhelum and ordered legal action against him. He also ordered crackdown on those engaged in posting fake videos on social media sites. It is responsibility of the State to stop wrong information through fake videos. The DPO and the deputy commissioner should ensure action against those engaged in such activities, he said. The chief minister also directed indiscriminate action against land grabbers. The assembly members demanded action against SHOs of three police stations of Rawalpindi for failing to redress their complainants, showing negligence in the performance of their duties and alleged complaints of receiving a bribe.

Taking notice of MPAs complaints, the chief minister directed to immediately change and suspend SHOs of Peer Wadhai, Ratta Amral and City Police Station in Rawalpindi.

The meeting decided to change the district officers and deputy district officers of education department in the whole of the province who have completed their posting tenure. The Chief Minister accorded approval to recruit daily wage employees in health councils on an emergency basis. He also directed to take necessary steps for the construction of Dadhocha Dam and informed that small dams will be constructed in Pothohar range for the provision of clean drinking water. He directed to upgrade health facilities on a priority basis in Talagang and Lawa areas and asked the health secretary to review the ground situation and take necessary steps for improving healthcare facilities by visiting these areas. Provision of better healthcare facilities in government hospitals is our priority and trauma center of Gujjar Khan tehsil will be activated besides solving the building problem of Sarwar Shaheed Degree College Gujjar Khan, he said. The Chief Minister directed that legal action be initiated against the housing schemes launched without NOC and DG Rawalpindi Development Authority should report by taking necessary action against such illegal projects.

Usman Buzdar directed to hold inquiry of police torture on boys in Rawalpindi and directed that report be submitted to his office till evening by taking action against the police officials. He said that eight billion rupees have been allocated for the provision of clean drinking water in Rawalpindi division and added that steps are also being made to improve the police system.

The police will have to come up to the public expectations, he added. He said that 115 new arazi centers will be made functional till December under land record management information system as people are facing problems due to the dearth of such centers. The government is, therefore, increasing the number of arazi centers so that people could be facilitated near to their homes, he added.

He said that funds have been allocated in the budget for the repair of roads in Rawalpindi division. Punjab Public-Private Partnership Authority will be constituted soon and roads’ construction and other schemes will be started through this authority. The Chief Minister directed that immediate steps be taken to fulfill the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in health centers and added that repair and construction of roads will be done in Kotli Sattian and Kalar Syedan to promote tourism-related activities there. Similarly, the establishment of a burn center in Rawalpindi will be studied and hospital and college will be established in Kahuta and Kalar Syedan. The meeting also pondered over the proposal of setting up basic health units at the level of every union council.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Yasir Hamayun, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rashid Hafeez, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, SMBR, concerned administrative secretaries, commissioner, and RPO Rawalpindi division and DCs and DPOs of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal were also present on the occasion.