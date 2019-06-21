Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday released the investigation report of former president and Pakistan

Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in mega money laundering case.

Sources privy to the anti-graft watchdog said that the investigation team grilled the former president over illegal use of President House’s letter pad and asked how these letter pads reached the house of his close aide Abdul Ghani Majeed.

To which Asif Zardari said that he is not aware of any such thing, adding that he is not aware of wrong use of letter pads.

NAB sources further said that the PPP co-chairman admitted of being friends with foreign national Nasir Abdullah, however, he said Abdullah is not his frontman but he could the frontman Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Sources revealed that investigations from the former president into issuance of illegal funds for construction in Clifton Block 2 is also underway.