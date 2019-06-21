Share:

CALIFORNIA - Nikki Bella spoiled the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale for her man Artem Chigvintsev and brother-in-law Daniel Bryan by telling them a vital plot point from the last ever episode.

The former WWE superstar accidentally ruined the last ever episode of the HBO fantasy series for both her boyfriend and her brother-in-law when she revealed Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow had stabbed Emilia Clarke’s alter ego Daenerys Targaryen.

After twin sister Brie called her the ‘’spoil queen’’ on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, she said: ‘’Honestly, I feel like it wasn’t my fault because if you didn’t watch the finale when the finale aired, that’s your fault if it gets ruined for you.’’

First, she was talking about the show in front of Bryan when she mentioned Snow putting a ‘’dagger in the Queen of Dragon’s heart’’.

Then, she was taking a ‘’cute photo’’ with her man on the same day when she said: ‘’You’ll never Jon Snow me. And he goes, ‘What?’, and I go, ‘Finale’ and he’s like, ‘Did you just ruin it for me?’ ‘’

It was at that moment Nikkia realised Artem had flown in from Europe and didn’t know how the final episode had unfolded.

The ‘Total Bellas’ star has been romantically linked to the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro - whom she was partnered with when she appeared on the show - for months but the pair still don’t feel the pressure to put a ‘’label’’ on their romance.

She recently explained: ‘’The one thing that I absolutely adore about Artem is I am not in a place to move fast or have something official and he’s such an amazing man that he’s willing to take things slow with me and we still have these amazing dates, but we don’t have to have labels or titles and that’s what attracts me so much to him.’’

romance, the pair are very much exclusive, as they admitted they’d both be hurt if the other was seeing someone else.

Artem said: ‘’Yeah, of course it would bother me [if Nikki was seeing someone else]. The fact is we’re not saying what we are titling ourselves to something - it doesn’t change the way I feel about it.’’

And when Brie asked if Nikki could sleep with someone else, Artem said: ‘’No, absolutely not ... that would hurt me very much.’’