Share:

KAMALIA : PML-N leader Asadur Rehman said that there was nothing worthwhile for the masses in the federal budget. He was talking to media in his office here the other day.

“The PTI claimed to give relief to the people, but it has reneged on all its promises by enforcing 17 percent sales tax on food items including fish, beef, mutton and others. A tsunami of inflation will make the life of the poor miserable in the wake of the current budget,” he said. “The influx of dollar, the devaluation of Pak rupee and the storm of the inflation has shown the government’s failed economic policy and anti-public measures. In the past 10 months, people have been made wary of the government’s public policies. The government has snatched bread from the people,” he said.