LAHORE - Provincial Labour and Human Resources Secretary Sarah Aslam visited a social security hospital in Kot Lakhpat on Thursday. She inspected emergency, different wards and operation theatre and analyzed the arrangements of cleanliness and medical facilities being provided to patients there. MS of the hospital briefed the labour secretary about medical facilities and overall performance of the staff. Sarah said on this occasion that administration has been directed to look after patients on priority basis. Developmental projects in hospital should be completed in timeframe. She said that workers and their families are being provided best medical facilities in social security hospitals. Compromise over best medical facilities for the families of workers cannot be tolerated at all. Sarah Aslam said that data of all patients in social security hospitals being collected. She also visited social security directorate model town and checked online contribution and collection system.