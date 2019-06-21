Share:

LAHORE (PR) OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace, has become the authorised agent for Cityscape Global in Pakistan following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two organisations. The MoU will see OLX act as the exclusive agent for Cityscape Global which will be procuring property developers and the wider real estate industry in Pakistan to showcase their projects to an international pool of investors at Cityscape Global to be held in Dubai. Cityscape Global is the largest real estate event in the Middle East and North Africa and will mark its 18th edition from September 25th to 27th, 2019 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Designed to engage heavyweight investors across the global real estate landscape, Cityscape Global will launch an invitation-only day this year, which will act as a curtain raiser for the annual show before all other participants and the wider public enter on September 26th and 27th.

“The invitation-only day is dedicated to supporting the transformative business environment by inviting GCC nationals, local and international high-net-worth investors, industry elite, senior global government officials and VIP guests,” said Chris Speller, Group Director, Cityscape. “Over the course of the day, investors will have access to a global pool of local, regional and international exhibitors to diversify their portfolio projects in an uninterrupted environment.”