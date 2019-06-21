Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America grew by 3.69 percent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports of goods and services to USA were recorded at $4714.475 million during July-April (2018-19) against exports of $4546.421 million during July-April (2017-18), PBS data revealed.

The commodities that contributed positively in exports included polyesters, epoxides and primary form exports of which grew from $55.138 million last year to $87.094 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 57.97 percent.

The exports of gents shirts, ensembles and jackets etc also increased by 54.54 percent, from $92.687 million to $143.247 million whereas the exports of made up articles of textile material increased by 11 percent, from $270.170 million to $300.092 million.