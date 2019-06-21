Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction about all-weather and time-tested Pak-China friendship saying it is transforming into a robust economic partnership.

Talking to a Chinese delegation led by Zhao Baige here on Thursday, Prime Minister said Pakistan accords great importance to CPEC and all efforts are being made to further streamline and improve coordination at all levels especially when the CPEC project has entered into its second phase with inclusion of critical areas such as agriculture, socio-economic development etc.

He said that Pakistan wants to learn from Chinese experience and expertise in different sectors. He said that a special cell is being established at Prime Minister’s Office to ensure seamless coordination between businesses of public and private sectors.

Zhao, in her remarks, said that China will continue extending all possible cooperation to Pakistan in areas such as agriculture, health, housing and socio-economic development.

TOURISM IN AJK

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called upon the Azad Kashmir government to devise a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting on development projects, promotion of tourism and other matters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir here, Prime Minister said there is huge potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir, which needs to be exploited aptly.

The Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and their problems should be solved on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the PTI government’s new visa policy is proving helpful in promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir. Raja Farooq Haider thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue befittingly at international forums and taking keen interest in resolving the problems of the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also acknowledged cooperation of the federal government in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level, facing the Indian aggression boldly, including Azad Kashmir in various forums such as National Development Council, and resolving problems of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The meeting discussed the federal government’s projects, including rehabilitation of the people living along the Line of Control, provision of Sehat Insaf Card to the people living along the LoC, Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur project, Neelum Jhelum and Kohala project and expansion of Mangla Dam project.

The meeting approved formation of a committee to resolve matters pertaining to Mangla Dam raising project.

PM INVITED TO INAUGURATE

SIR SYED EXPRESS

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate new train Sir Syed Express between Rawalpindi and Karachi on 30th of this month.

The minister called on Prime Minister and discussed ongoing projects in Pakistan Railways and the federal budget. He briefed the Prime Minister about the new passenger train to be plied between Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Other parliamentarians who called on the Prime Minister included Qasim Khan Suri, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Munawwara Bibi and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana also called on the Prime Minister.

HEALTH SECTOR REFORMS

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for implementation of health reforms to improve facilities in the public-sector hospitals.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Health Dr Zafarullah Mirza, provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and AJK Health Minister Dr Muhammad Najeeb Naqi, here at his Parliament House chamber.

The Prime Minister also held separate meetings with politicians including Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Qasim Khan Suri, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali and Munawarah Bibi.