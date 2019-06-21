Share:

SARGODHA: The district police arrested 21 outlaws, belonging to six different gangs, and recovered arms and looted articles worth more than Rs10 million from their possession. This was stated by District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera in a press conference here the other day. The DPO said that SDPO City Khalid Hussain Tarar and SDPO Sadar Akhtar Ali and Inspector Fazal Qadar had been deputed for the apprehension of the accused involved in robbery, dacoity, burglary, and motorcycle theft. He added by utilising the use of latest technology, the policemen traced out six gangs and arrested 21 of their members.

The DPO said that the accused had confessed to have been involved in criminal activities. The DPO vowed that police would continue action against the outlaws for the protection of citizens.