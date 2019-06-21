Share:

HAFIZABAD - The 66th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed by the PPP activists on District Bar premises.

Former DBA president Arshad Mehind, District Chairperson PPP Women Wing Khalida Shahid, Sarfraz Ahmed Cheema and a large number of lawyers and activists of PPP attended the birthday function. They cut a cake and offered Fatheh for Shaheed and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest her soul in eternal peace.

They said that the PPP activists and leaders would not be cowed down by the coward tactics of the present government by arresting their leaders. They declared that they would continue their struggle for genuine democratic order in the country under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Zardari Bhutto.