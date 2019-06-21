Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan says promotion of manufacturing sector and business activities in the country is foremost priority of the government.

Talking to the representatives of business community here on Thursday, Prime Minister stressed the need for effective collaboration between the government and business community to overcome economic difficulties and stabilize the economy.

The representatives of business community said that business community stands by the government in the process of economic reforms and full support will be extended to carry forward this process. On the occasion, the representatives also presented recommendations regarding ongoing economic reforms by the government.