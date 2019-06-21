Share:

KARACHI (PR) Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, invited its real fans on a meet-up followed by a special dinner in Karachi. At the meet, surrounded by realme fans, the brand also announced another variant addition to its entry-level series, the value king realme C2. The phone will be available offline all across Pakistan by 25th June, 2019. The price will be Rs.17, 999,30 realme fans were invited for a meet and greet followed by a dinner.

This event is part of Realme’s global fan meet-up activity. Chilling around in a spacious hall at Avari, Realme Fans expressed their opinions about the newly launched Realme 3 Pro and C2; reported their usage experience and told what they expect from the launch of the Realme community. The launch included famous local Karachi YouTube celebrities The Idiotz and KarchiVynz. They both elaborated upon their experience of using the device and its features from a content creator’s perspective and answered fan questions.