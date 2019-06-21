Share:

KAMALIA : Kamalia Central Traders Union President Umar Farooq Ahmed Ludhianvi stated that the building for Rescue 1122 was completed but had not been made functional by the administration.

Talking to media here, he alleged that it seemed that the project was being targeted politically. “It is sad that such a helpful public project is being made victim of politics,” he said. “Road traffic and accidents are increasing in Kamalia and the adjoining areas. Rescue 1122 team has to arrive from Toba Tek Singh in an emergency that wastes a lot of time. If this project is made functional in Kamalia, a plentiful time and valuable lives can be saved,” he opined. He expressed that the people did not care whose name was on the inaugural plaque, adding that Rescue 1122 should be made functional as soon as possible.