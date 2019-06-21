Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A man along with his son died on Wednesday night when a bus hit their motorcycle on Toba-Faisalabad Road.

Rescue 1122 said that deceased Saleem Ghani (50) of Chak 150/GB Jaggo Wali was on his way on a motorcycle along with his son Amer (20) from their village to Toba. When they reached Bypass Chowk, a bus coming from Multan for Faisalabad ran over their bike. As a result, both were injured seriously. Rescue 1122 ambulance shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital where they succumbed to their wounds. The bus driver ran away from the scene, leaving the bus on the road which was later impounded by City police.

Meanwhile, on the same road, a bus hit a motorcycle near Chak 319/JB, killing a motorcyclist named Shehbaz Ahmed on the spot. The deceased was a resident of Chak 323/JB Trandi. Another, Mudassar Hameed of Chak 288/JB, received critical wounds and was admitted to DHQ hospital.