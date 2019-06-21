Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was confused.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that Shehbaz Sharif talks about reconciliation but political extremists have become a hurdle in his way. She said that his address in the National Assembly was the proof of his confusion as on the one hand he offered Charter of Economy, while on the other hand he threatened to disrupt the government. She said that Shehbaz Sharif was facing confusion as to listen to his jailed brother or listen to his own heart.

Later, talking to media, She Said that Maryam Nawaz had admitted that judiciary is working independently in Pakistan few days ago in Zarfarwal political gathering of PML-N. She said you should welcome the decisions of courts. She said its duty of incumbent government to protect the rights of every prisoner like Mian Nawaz Sharif. She said nobody above the law in naya Pakistan and all prisoners will be treated as per law.

She said the court had granted 6 weeks bail on health grounds to Nawaz Sharif but his all reports were good. She said PM Iman Khan believes in supremacy of law in Pakistan and he has taken steps in this regard.

Earlier, Dr Awan said government is cooperating with media to air public service messages for the collective good of society. She expressed gratitude to President Dr Alvi for taking this initiative that is connected with public sentiments and requirements. She said president’s vision is to modernise the information sector.

She said freedom of speech is a basic right of every citizen and the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister is committed to provide this right to a common man. Later, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region.

Talking to a media delegation from Nepal in Islamabad, she said Pakistan respects sovereignty of other countries and expects the same from others. She stressed the need to deepen cultural, and media linkages along with the people-to-people contacts with Nepal.

She said like Nepal, Pakistan has also great potential for religious and adventure tourism, and both the countries should explore avenues of cooperation in these sectors.

The Nepalese media persons expressed the confidence that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome the prevailing challenges, and emerge as a prosperous country.