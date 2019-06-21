Share:

LAHORE - Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other family members called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.

According to the PML-N, government did not allow even sister of Nawaz Sharif to meet her detained brother. Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of ex-PM, party leaders and workers were also denied permission.

Shehbaz Sharif criticised the government for not allowing family and party workers to meet PML-N Quaid. He said the government was using all tactics to get the budget passed. The Opposition would not allow passage of anti-people budget, he said.

Earlier, a party worker sustained minor injuries after he was hit by vehicle of Shehbaz Sharif. Rashid had come from Gujranwala to express solidarity with PML-N Quaid. The worker was shifted to Ittefaq Hospital for treatment. He said workers were assets for the party. He said that Rashid would be provided free treatment.

Dr Adnan Khan lambasted the government in a tweet, “Today waited for hours outside Kot Lakhpat Jail to see former PM NawazSharif, was not allowed despite repeated requests made to authorities. I can’t emphasise enough that his health requires constant & regular specialised medical care & attention. This is inhuman & inconsiderate.”

On December 24, an accountability court handed ex-PM seven year imprisonment in Al-Azizia reference.