KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that water issue of Karachi was worsening and asked federal government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to refrain from politics on the issue.

Talking to media at Sindh Assembly’s media corner, Wahab said that the provincial government was working on desalination plant adding that they were ready to sit with federal government and KMC to utilise the divine gifted great sea water resource.

Criticising Karachi Mayor’s performance, the advisor said that Waseem Akhtar had done nothing for the people of Karachi and only kept shedding crocodile’s tear for powers. If, Mayor has power to purchase vehicles, build houses and undertook foreign tours, then why was he failed to provide relief to Karachiites, the adviser added.

He said that MQM has done nothing for development of Karachi except China cutting and other illegal actions became their identification. The adviser said that they have raised objection on visit of the Prime Minister, Sindh governor and members of federal cabinet to Ghotki as Election Commission of Pakistan issued by-election schedule on the seat vacated due to death of Ali Muhammad Mehar and have demanded ECP to take notice of it as it was a sheer violation of code of conduct of Election Commission.

He welcomed the action of ECP that issued notices to Prime Minister and Sindh governor and hoped that ECP’s action would not be limited only to show cause notices and proper action would be taken against the violators of ECP codes.

The adviser said that governor in live interview to a private television the other night has given statement contrary to factual position and added that people of Karachi were only given lollipop. It is incorrect that Rs 162 billion were allocated for Karachi in federal budget, the advisor remarked. He said that 19 development schemes were reflected in federal budget out of which 13 were continuing from N-league tenure. He said that federal government has expelled out no of schemes of Karachi from PSDP. He said that real face of PTI has become clear in front of people of Karachi.

Total estimate of 19 schemes is Rs. 12.5 billion. Nothing has been allocated for the three hospitals of Karachi recently taken over by federal government. He said that PTI’s federal government has promised that they will run green line but the project was still delayed. He said that PTI has only spread chaos in the country in last ten months. It is unprecedented in the history of country that government itself protesting in the parliament.

To a question, the advisor said that it was responsibility of speaker to issue production orders of any member of the parliament.