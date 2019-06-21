Share:

LONDON - Sophie Turner’s dad is pleased she’s married Joe Jonas because he always wanted her to wed a musician or a sportsman.

The ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ actress tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers singer in a secret Las Vegas ceremony last month and her father, Andrew Turner, is delighted with her choice of husband because he always hoped she’d settle down with a musician.

Speaking to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ‘HFPA in Conversations’ podcast, she said: ‘’My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, ‘You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.’ So I got one of them right.’’

However, the 23-year-old actress admitted her dad wasn’t familiar with the ‘Sucker’ singer’s music before they started dating.

She said: ‘’He’s getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren’t his demographic, but he’s getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.’’