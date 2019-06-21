Share:

LAHORE (PR) TCL, the world’s No 2 LED TV brand, has announced it is entering into the home appliance market with the launch of their air conditioners in the Pakistan. With global revenue reaching $17.85 billion and a brand equity estimated at $13.1 billion, TCL Electronics has seen achieved record setting numbers in 2018. Locally, TCL has grown to become one of the major players in Pakistan’s TV market with a significant market share in the industry.

Globally, TCL is among the largest manufacturers of Air Conditioners with six production bases and an annual total production capacity of13 million sets. Their entry into the home appliances sector is part of TCL’s increasing investment in Pakistan.