ISLAMABAD - Karachi Company police held two robbers of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and electronic equipment from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

A police team nabbed the robbers later identified as Abbas, son of Rafique, resident of Gujranwala and Imran alias Mani, resident of Hafizabad. The police team also recovered Rs100,000 in cash, ornaments including one necklace, six gold rings, one locket, two mobile phones, two LEDs and weapons from their possession. These gangsters were wanted to Karachi Company police in 7 robbery and theft cases in the area. Further investigation is underway as they have confessed, during the preliminary investigation, to have ransacked houses by entering there after breaking locks, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Margalla police arrested 4 persons who had abducted and later killed a person over old enmity. Complainant Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar, a resident of Ali Pur, Islamabad, had lodged a report with Margalla police station that his brother Safeer Ahmed was missing and his mobile phones were not responding. He stated that his brother was on bail in a murder case and his opponents might have abducted him. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Margalla police station under section 365 PPC and investigation was started into the matter. A team under supervision of ASP (Margalla) Ayesha Gul resolved the case. The team investigated the case on technical grounds and arrested four persons who had abducted Safeer Ahmed and later killed him. The nabbed persons have been identified as Qasim Idress, Waqar Yunus and Sharafat, residents of Islamabad and Ali Yar, a resident of Charsadda. The police also recovered the body while another team has been constituted to arrest other accomplices of the alleged killers.