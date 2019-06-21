Share:

The United Nations on Thursday restored Pakistan’s status as a family station for its international staff.

In a letter written by the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) chairperson Larbi Djacta, “The decision was based on the recommendation by the Under-Secretary of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security who evaluated the security situation in Islamabad and recommended lifting of family restrictions.”

The discontinued non-family status of the duty station in Islamabad will come into effect from June 14 2019.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed the decision by the UN and said, “Good news! Based on comprehensive security review, UN restores Islamabad’s status as family station for its international staff. I warmly welcome the decision.”

According to the UN, non-family duty stations are those which are family restrictive due to security reasons. A duty station is designated as “non-family” when the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) decides that all eligible dependents are restricted from being present at the duty station for a period of six months or longer."

“Family restrictions for reasons of safety and security and designation of non-family duty stations are normally reviewed twice a year, in conjunction with the mid-year and annual hardship reviews in June and November each year. Non-family designation may be introduced or lifted outside the scheduled time if the security situation so warrants.”