In our province Balochistan many buses get accidents. There are many reasons for these accidents. Some people blame the broken roads. But I do not think so since it is the bus drivers who are responsible for these accidents. They drive the buses fast. Once a bus drove from Karachi in the morning and arrived at 3:00 PM. I was shocked. In one bus there are more than 100 people. The drivers should realize they are responsible to take these 100 people from one place to another.

Drivers should, therefore, drive the buses carefully. People are also requested to advice bus drivers. The government should also support this.

RAHMAT SHAFIQ,

Turbat.