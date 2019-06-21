Share:

The people of 21st century are alone, why? The reason is technology such as cell phones, computers, TV and many more. Today people sit at the corner of a room with a mobile or computer.

They get busy with social media and proudly claim to have received thousands of likes and followers. They do not, however, have time to spend with their families. The people of earlier centuries spent more time with their families, managed to take out time for getting together with family members, and enjoyed every moment of their life.

Excessive usage of technology is causing a variety of diseases such as eye problems, obesity, mental illness. Obesity is further leading to heart attack and various types of Cancer.

Even though technology may have many negative effects, it does not mean we stop using it. Instead, I want to humbly request users to limit their use of technology.

DURBIBI HAYAT,

Allah bakth.