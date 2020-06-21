Share:

KARACHI - As many as 2,190 cases of the coronavirus were reported from Sindh during the last 24 hours while 35 more patients died overnight, lifting the number of patients to 76,353 and the death toll to 1,048.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued here from the CM House on Saturday.

According to the statement, 10,830 samples were tested which led to the detection of 2,190 fresh cases.

The CM further said that around 364,959 tests had been conducted in the province so far which led to the identification of 67,353 cases. “The overall detection rate reportedly stands at 18.2 percent,” he informed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 35 more people lost their lives overnight while fighting against the virus.

At present, the CM Sindh said, 32,193 patients were under treatment, of whom 30,504 were in isolation at their homes, 62 were at isolation centres and 1,627 were at different hospitals. He said of 700 patients who were in a critical condition, 116 were on ventilators.

Sindh chief minister said 1,387 more patients had recovered in the province during the last 24 hours, and resumed their normal life. “The number of patients who have recovered so far has reached to 34,112, and the recovery rate stands at 51 percent.

Giving the district-wise break-up of the new cases, Murad said that out of 2,190 new cases, 1,315 had been reported in Karachi. “There are 360 cases in East, 346 in South, 185 in Malir, 165 in Central, 140 in West and 119 in Korangi,” he explained.

Sharing with the media the data of other Sindh districts, the CM said Khairpur had 123 new cases, Hyderabad 111, Ghotki 79, Sukkur 76, Mirpurkhas 33, Larkana 31, Naushehroferoze 30, Dadu 28, Sanghar 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Kashmore 11, Jamshoro eight, Badin and Umerkot have six each, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar five each, Jacobabad three, Thatta two and Matiari one.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, wear masks while going out of homes and cooperate with the administration in getting selected lockdowns implemented in the hotspots of different districts of the province.