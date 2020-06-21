Share:

MULTAN - District’s Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday impounded 20 vehicles over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) imposed in view of the coronavirus. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district’s regional transport authority under the supervision of Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched a crackdown at Sher Shah toll plaza and checked dozens of vehicles. During the checking, 20 vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs were impounded.The RTA teams also imposed fines of over Rs65,000 on the owners of many other vehicles over violations. Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza said no one would be allowed to put people’s lives at risk. He said violators of the coronavirus-related SOPs would be dealt with an iron hand. He said the crackdown had been launched after recording increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.