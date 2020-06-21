Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government have announced 6840 vacancies for the youth of the province in the 2020-2021 in the budget.

Balochistan Minister for Fi­nance Mir Zahoor Buledi, while presenting the budget during the Assembly session on Satur­day, said as many as 6840 jobs would be provided to the youth during next fiscal year. He said the total volume of non-devel­opmental budget for the next fiscal year was Rs 309 billion while the total volume of the de­velopment budget (PSDP) was Rs 118.256 billion including Rs 12.177 billion FPA included for ongoing development schemes.

The finance minister said Rs 60.975 billion has been fixed for 934 ongoing schemes while Rs 57.381 billion were allocated for 1634 new development schemes.