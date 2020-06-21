Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan Budget for fiscal year 2020-21 with a total outlay of 465.528 billion rupees was presented in Balochistan Assembly in Quetta on Saturday.

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi presented the budget. According to details 309 billion rupees have been allocated for Non-Developmental expenditure and over156 billion rupees for developmental expenditures. Budget outlay also shows a deficit of 87 billion rupees.

Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said more than 63.5 billion rupees have been allocated for uplift of Education sector and over 38 billion rupees have been earmarked to provide latest health facilities to poor people of Balochistan.

He said that the government is trying its level best to improve law and order situation in the province and provide all modern facilities to the law enforcement personnel’s and for this purpose, 44 billion rupees have been allocated in the budget of new finical year.

Finance Minister apprised the House that the government is also focusing on rural development so that basic amenities of life could be provided to the people residing in rural areas of the province and for this purpose about 13 Billion rupees have been allocated in the budget.

He went on saying that 11 billion rupees would be spent on promotion of Agriculture sector.

More than 33 billion rupees have been allocated for development expenditure of communication and work department while 11 billion rupees have been allocated for non developmental expenditures.

Finance Minister further said that 6840 vacancies would be created during financial year.

Earlier, Balochistan Cabinet with Chief Minister Jam Kamal in the chair has approved provincial budget proposals for fiscal year 2020-21. While addressing the provincial cabinet meeting, Chief Minister said the Budget has been prepared in consultation with all the stakeholders.