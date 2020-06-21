Share:

ISLAMABAD - The disgruntled BNP-Mengal members may soon submit an application in the National Assembly secretariat for the allocation of seats in opposition benches.

Although the ruling party (PTI) is making all out efforts to win back its allied partner from Balochistan, the annoyed lawmakers have still not changed their decision.

BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had formally announced that he will distance the party from the federal government alliance in the National Assembly session on Thursday. Mengal in his speech had said that the ruling party was not serious to fulfill its pledges.

BNP-Mengal members, sources said, would soon submit its application in National Assembly secretariat to formally sit on the opposition benches. The opposition strength in the National Assembly would increase with the support of BNP-Mengal in centre. The opposition has currently been enjoying the strength of 156 seats with 84 members from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), 55 from PPP-P, 16 from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) one member from Awami National Party (ANP).

Whereas, the PTI has currently 156 seats and support of allied partners including MQM-P with its seven seats, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with five, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with three, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) and Awami Muslim League (AML) have one seat each besides four independent lawmakers.

Political pundits viewed that the recent BNP-Mengal would not make much difference to ensure any legislation in the house with simple majority. The National Assembly would not make arrangements in haste to allocate seats in opposition benches, as the government side was still trying to woo its partner.