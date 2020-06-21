Share:

At least four civilians, including children, were injured Saturday when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in Afrin city, northern Syria.

In Afrin’s city center, which was liberated from terrorists by Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch, a bomb planted in a parked car exploded, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Apart from the injured, material damage was also seen in the area, the source added.

The attack is thought to be carried out by YPG/PKK terror group.

The terror group, which still occupies Tal Rifaat and Manbij cities of Syria, often target al-Bab, Azaz, Jarabulus and Afrin.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s branch in Syria, just across Turkey’s southern border.