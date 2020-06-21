Share:

peshawar - The business community has lauded the government decision to open the Pak-Afghan borders at Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan for trade from tomorrow (June 22).

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior states that Torkham border will remain open for trade six days a week. Similarly, Chaman border with Afghanistan will also remain open six days a week. Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan will also remain open for six days a week for trade purpose. However, the SOPs with regard to the coronavirus pandemic will also be implemented at all the borders.

Speaking to The Nation, former senior vice-president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi welcomed the government’s decision of opening of trade with Afghanistan for import and export via Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan.

He said by allowing trade six days a week via these three borders will also reduce burden on Torkham that remained the main route in the past.

Sarhadi said it is good that the government has allowed both imports and exports with Afghanistan while ensuring all COVID-related SOPs and protocols.

“It will also create job opportunities which are necessary in the prevailing situation as hundreds of thousands of people have already lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.