- 11:33 PM | June 20, 2020 Egypt's President tells troops to be ready to fight abroad
- 10:00 PM | June 20, 2020 Pakistani student spends 'golden, happy' days in China amid pandemic
- 9:33 PM | June 20, 2020 Russia has calculated consequences of US withdrawal from START Treaty: Russian Envoy
- 8:01 PM | June 20, 2020 Fatah considers declaring constitution for state of Palestine: Official
- 7:50 PM | June 20, 2020 Xiaomi launches 5G-forward Flagship Smartphone Mi 10 in Pakistan
- 7:35 PM | June 20, 2020 Foodpanda delivery rider encounters surprise reaction during unprecedented robbery incident
- 7:23 PM | June 20, 2020 Pakistan, ADB sign project agreements for KBRT, other projects: Khusro Bakhtyar
- 7:13 PM | June 20, 2020 Putin concerned about Trump's ability to uphold Russia-US agreements: Kremlin Spokesman
- 6:00 PM | June 20, 2020 Egypt asks UN Security Council to meddle in talks on Ethiopian Dam: Foreign Ministry
- 5:01 PM | June 20, 2020 EU, Arab States unlikely to take action against Israeli annexation of West Bank: Analyst