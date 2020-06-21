Share:

LAHORE -Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the occasion of Father’s Day, has said that love, kindness and affection of father are like a shaded tree.

Usman Buzdar said that he misses his late father at every stage of life and he can’t forget the moments which he spent with him. “Whatever I am now is because of hard work and prayers of my late father,” he added.

He said that father is like a protector for his children. Our religion also teaches us a lesson to give respect and honour to our father in every condition.

Father’s Day is a day of a revival of love, affection and compassion for the father.