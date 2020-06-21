Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special court (Control of Narcotics Substances) judge has acquitted as many as nine accused including an inspector and head constable of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in the case of deriving assets from business of narcotics due to lack of evidences and poor prosecution.

Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court (CNS) Rawalpindi SohailNasir acquitted the nine accused after the prosecution failed in proving the allegations levelled against them during the proceedings.

The accused who got clean chit from court were identified as Shakil Ahmed (Inspector ANF), Muhammad Nasir (HC ANF), his wife HabibaRafiq, Abdul Ghafoor, Farooq Ahmed Bhatti, ShehzadKhurramBhatti, ShumailSikandar (a Karachi-based businessman-cum-property dealer) Shehzad Ahmed and Muhammad Tariq.

The officials of ANF Police Station Rawalpindi had registered a First Information Report (FIR) Number 107, dated 6/11/2017 under sections 12/13/68 CNSA, 1997 Act against Inspector Shakil Ahmed and HC Muhammad Nasir on directions of Assistant Director ANF Zeesshan Ahmed.

Inspector Muhammad Saqlain of ANF had been appointed as investigation office in the case who grilled as many as seven accused and 20 other witnesses to establish the offences against the two accused and their beneficiaries of making property worth millions of rupees from business of narcotics.

The main allegation being faced by the two accused was that Inspector Shakil and Muhammad Nasir allowed the drug mafia for smuggling narcotics abroad from old Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport while pocketing millions of rupees in return as bribe.

Sessions Judge/JSC (CNS) Rawalpindi SohailNasir snubbed ANF prosecutor saying this way of advocacy needs to be ended in particular for state representatives.