Share:

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Africa reached 297,352 on Sunday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

According to the latest update, 7,925 people lost their lives to the virus across the continent, while recoveries reached 142,745.

South Africa is the worst-hit in terms of infection tally with 92,700 cases while Egypt follows with 53,800.

Nigeria in West Africa recorded 19,800 cases, Sudan in East Africa 8,600 and Cameroon in Central Africa 11,600.

At least 97,000 people contracted the virus in Southern Africa, 79,700 in North Africa, 61,000 in West Africa, 30,900 in East Africa and 28,800 in Central Africa.

In terms of fatalities, North Africa confirmed 3,300 people dead, Southern Africa 1,900, West Africa 1,100, East Africa 932 and Central Africa 629.

There are 54 countries in Africa today, according to the UN.