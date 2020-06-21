Share:

RAWALPINDI - On the special direc­tives of City Police Of­ficer (CPO), Muham­mad Ahsan Younas, disinfectant spray was conducted in Police line, offices and all po­lice stations throughout the district as part of the precautionary mea­sures to contain spread of Coronavirus. A Police spokesperson informed that disinfectant spray was being carried out on permanent basis to make the buildings vi­rus free and enable em­ployees to work in safer environment. In a state­ment, the CPO said that Rawalpindi police were on front line in fight against COVID-19. He said all of us would have to fight against the pan­demic instead of getting scared. The CPO urged the officials to follow so­cial distancing as it was necessary to control Coronavirus along with use of mask and sani­tizer, adding that “No one can predict how long will Coronavirus last. People can make the lives of their loved ones safe through pre­cautionary measures”.