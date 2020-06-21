Share:

LAHORE -Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the “locust of corruption” has weakened the foundations of Pakistan.

These “locust swarm” hollowed the roots of Pakistan in the past. The stories of corruption of former rulers are on the tongue of everyone.

He said that corruption of former rulers deprived the people of basic amenities. Eradication of corruption from all the levels is the only way to take Pakistan forward. Prime Minister Imran Khan has smashed the idols of corruption. Usman Buzdar said that eradication of corruption is the topmost agenda of PTI government and Pakistan will achieve its true goal by holding impartial accountability of the corrupt elements.

He said that the present government is the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan and determined to root out corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Buzdar said that the opposition parties tried to do politics on the national issue like corona and opposition leaders left the people alone, even in the extraordinary circumstances.

This negative attitude of the opposition parties is not only condemnable but also reprehensible. The remaining repute of opposition also ended with their attempts to destroy the national unity on corona issue.

Opposition leaders should regain their senses. He said that those who have set new records of corruption in the past should hold themselves accountable.

Nation will never forgive those, who bankrupt the country through their financial irregularities. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made government in difficult circumstances and put the country in the right direction. The PTI government, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, is fighting against the mafia which looted the country, he concluded.

Expresses sorrow over demise of famous poet Manzar Ayubi

Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous poet Prof Manzar Ayubi. In his condolence message, Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Corona pandemic completely changed living style

Buzdar has said that the corona pandemic has completely changed the living style. Citizens must maintain social distance and wear masks when they come out.

No one can tell for sure how long corona will stay. Precautionary measures and following of government instructions are utmost necessary to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

He said that the Punjab government has sealed corona hotspots in the cities and this step has been taken with a consultation to stop the spread of COVID-19. He said that the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control has taken decisions after reviewing the situation on a daily basis. Citizens should show discipline and strictly follow the condition of wearing a mask. The law will take action on the violation of SOPs. More steps will be taken to prevent the spread of corona, he added.