KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - K-Electric is facing continued challenges on account of inconsistent supply of furnace oil in line with its demand and has been highlighting this challenge so that it could be urgently resolved by relevant authorities. This fuel shortfall is compromising generation capability at K-Electric’s power plants.

This current situation was further compounded late Friday night due to an unexpected technical fault at its Bin Qasim Power Station (BQPS)-1 which was swiftly resolved by KE teams who have been working around the clock.

Explaining the situation, spokesperson from K-Electric has said: “K-Electric’s daily furnace oil requirement is close to 2800 MTs per day, while at present we are receiving around 2000 MTs per day and currently there are pending orders of close to 14,000 MTs furnace oil.

These are compromising both our own ability to run generation plants and our IPPs’ ability to supply power to us. This situation was further compounded due to a technical issue at BQPS 1 which was resolved in the swiftest possible time by teams who worked around the clock. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers.”

KE is also taking measures to ensure long-term improvement of its generation fleet’s efficiency and reliability; most important among them is the decommissioning of older generation units and the development of Bin Qasim Power Station – III, a state-of-the art 900 MW RLNG plant that is expected to come onstream ahead of summer 2021.

This power plant is critical to ensure that Karachi’s growing demand is met. In the short-term, considering that power demand will remain at these levels for the next 3 months and in light of the constrained supplies from refineries, it is critical that the furnace oil supplies be improved through imports.”

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar. The CCoE was briefed on the current situation of 1124 MW Kohala and 700 MW Azad Pattan hydropower projects and signing of project agreement under policy for Power Generation projects 2002 and CPEC framework.

The Cabinet Committee approved the proposals submitted by Ministry for signing of the relevant agreements and directed that other related matters such as timely availability of evacuation facilities may also be ensured.

The Committee emphasised that the Cabinet decision relating to water usage charges, agreed with the Government of AJK shall be adhered to. The CCoE also discussed the HSFO demand for power plants in the country especially in the KE system & approved the measures suggested by Petroleum Division for ensuring required supplies of the product.

CCoE also discussed the proposals of Petroleum Division regarding sustainable supply chain of LPG in the country & constituted a committee under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jhanzeb khan to prepare a plan of action within 15 days, which will be presented to and CCoE for approval.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions.